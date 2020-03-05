The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk about Austin Davis being invited for a fifth year. Then, they reflect on their favorite memories of Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, as senior night is tonight. They finish with talk about the Big Ten and Michigan's chances in the upcoming tournaments.

