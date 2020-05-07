The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the impact of Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Cole Bajema leaving the program. They then discuss Jim Harbaugh 's $100,000 donation to the United Way COVID-19 relief fund, Blake Corum 's creative workouts and Shea Patterson signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Finally, the positional breakdowns continue, this week with tight ends.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook