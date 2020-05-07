Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (May 7)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the impact of Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Cole Bajema leaving the program. They then discuss Jim Harbaugh's $100,000 donation to the United Way COVID-19 relief fund, Blake Corum's creative workouts and Shea Patterson signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Finally, the positional breakdowns continue, this week with tight ends.
Listen below.
