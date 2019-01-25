Ticker
Podcast: Talking Osman Savage, Upcoming Signing Day, The 2020 Class

Brandon Brown & Chris Balas
TheWolverine.com

Graphic by Brandon Brown

Chris Balas and Brandon Brown talk about Michigan's newest commit and take a look at what could still be going on in 2019. That and more on this edition of the podcast.


{{ article.author_name }}