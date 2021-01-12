 Podcast: What Michigan Wolverines Football COach Jim Harbaugh Extension Means For Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-12 07:00:00 -0600') }}

Podcast: What Jim Harbaugh Extension Means For Recruiting

Michigan Wolverines football and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 15 recruiting class nationally this cycle.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on what extending Jim Harbaugh means for Michigan recruiting and more.

Listen to the podcast below.


