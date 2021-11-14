Poll Position: Michigan on the rise after Penn State win

Michigan is on the rise once again in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Wolverines moved up one spot to #7 in the latest poll on the heels of their victory at Penn State. Michigan's only remaining ranked opponent this season, Ohio State, also moved up one spot to #4.

After not moving up following its win over Indiana, Michigan moves up one spot to #8 in the AP Top 25 Poll. In that poll Ohio State also moved up one spot to #5.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday, November 16.