Poll Position: Michigan on the rise after Penn State win
Michigan is on the rise once again in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Wolverines moved up one spot to #7 in the latest poll on the heels of their victory at Penn State. Michigan's only remaining ranked opponent this season, Ohio State, also moved up one spot to #4.
After not moving up following its win over Indiana, Michigan moves up one spot to #8 in the AP Top 25 Poll. In that poll Ohio State also moved up one spot to #5.
The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday, November 16.
---
