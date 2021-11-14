 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Poll Position: Michigan on the rise after Penn State win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-14 13:08:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Poll Position: Michigan on the rise after Penn State win

Adam Schnepp • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Senior Editor

Michigan is on the rise once again in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Wolverines moved up one spot to #7 in the latest poll on the heels of their victory at Penn State. Michigan's only remaining ranked opponent this season, Ohio State, also moved up one spot to #4.

After not moving up following its win over Indiana, Michigan moves up one spot to #8 in the AP Top 25 Poll. In that poll Ohio State also moved up one spot to #5.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday, November 16.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}