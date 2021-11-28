Poll Position: Where Michigan stands in AP, Coaches polls after OSU win

Michigan is on the move in the polls once again, this time rising multiple spots in both the AP Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Michigan rose four spots in the AP Top 25 poll to #2 and three spots in the Coaches Poll to #3. This is the highest Michigan has been ranked to finish a regular season since being ranked #3 in the AP Top 25 in 2006.

College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening. Michigan travels to Indianapolis to take on Iowa for the Big Ten championship this Saturday at 8 PM.