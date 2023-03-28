For our Position Breakdown series, we are going to take a look at each position group for Michigan Football with spring practices nearing a close. How does the current depth chart shake out?

What are the storylines or things you should be watching heading into the summer and eventually of course the season?

What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation that could change the way the group looks? Let's talk about the guys in the middle of the defense.

DEPTH CHART

EDGE STATUS PLAYER WILL STARTER MICHAEL BARRETT OR ERNEST HAUSMANN WILL BACKUP NIKHAI HILL-GREEN MIKE STARTER JUNIOR COLSON MIKE BACKUP JIMMY ROLDER DEPTH MICAH POLLARD, JAYDON HOOD, JOEY VELAZQUEZ, HAYDEN MOORE, SEMAJ BRIDGEMAN, JASON HEWLETT



WHAT'S THE STORY?

What a difference a year makes. Last year, Junior Colson and Michael Barrett were asked to carry this group as Michigan featured almost exclusively 2LB sets. The position was struggling with depth with Nikhai Hill-Green unable to return from a nagging hamstring injury, Kalel Mullings struggling after an offseason of running back reps, and Jimmy Rolder only a freshman. By the second half of the season, Colson and Barrett were a strength of the defense. They would finish first and second on the team in tackles, and impacted the game in run defense, pass rush, and pass coverage. The two return as the assumed starters for 2023, but the room is much more crowded this time. A position you may have called a weakness last season is undoubtedly a strength. Nikhai Hill-Green is back at full health, and he looks bigger and more physical so far in spring. Michigan made some big-time additions in the transfer portal this offseason, and one of the biggest was sophomore Ernest Hausmann from Nebraska. Hausmann played in every game for the Huskers last season, starting in seven. He finished the year with 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. Colson, Barrett, Hill-Green, and Hausmann give Michigan 4 quality starters who have finished a season with at least 50 tackles. The depth behind them is impressive too. Jimmy Rolder is entering his sophomore season and the Wolverines arguably would have been fine with him starting had Barrett left and Hausmann not joined. Micah Pollard leads a host of players with experience looking to find their way into rotations and get reps this season. Michigan added three quality freshmen in the 2022 class as well.



X FACTOR