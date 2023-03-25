For our Position Breakdown series, we are going to take a look at each position group for Michigan Football with spring practices nearing a close. How does the current depth chart shake out?

What are the storylines or things you should be watching heading into the summer and eventually of course the season?

What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation that could change the way the group looks? Let's talk about the guys who carry the rock.

DEPTH CHART

RUNNING BACK STATUS PLAYER STARTER BLAKE CORUM / DONOVAN EDWARDS BACKUP CJ STOKES OR KALEL MULLINGS DEPTH COLE CABANA, TAVIERRE DUNLAP, ISAIAH GASH, LEON FRANKLIN, BENJAMIN HALL

WHAT'S THE STORY?

Blake Corum returns to Ann Arbor after electing to not enter the NFL Draft. Corum saw his Heisman-caliber season cut short after a knee injury at the end of the first half against Illinois. Corum tried to give it a go against Ohio State but was unable. Offseason surgery has Corum on track for a full return by summer. He will once again pair with Donovan Edwards to form a dynamic duo they have labeled lightning and lightning. Edwards dealt injuries of his own last year, including a hand injury late in the season that limited his threat as a pass catcher. Along with the potential for rushing for 1000 yards, Edwards is arguably one of Michigan's best receivers. The depth behind them will be a storyline for the remainder of the offseason. Kalel Mullings appears to be making a full transition to running back after a late-season move that saw him used in short yardage situation. Big things are expected of a sophomore campaign from CJ Stokes who says he grew a lot under coach Mike Hart last year. Can Cole Cabana have a similar freshman campaign? Tavierre Dunlap is another name to watch in the push for carries.

X FACTOR