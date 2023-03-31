For our Position Breakdown series, we are going to take a look at each position group for Michigan Football with spring practices nearing a close. How does the current depth chart shake out?

What are the storylines or things you should be watching heading into the summer and eventually of course the season?

What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation that could change the way the group looks? Let's talk about the backend of the secondary.

DEPTH CHART

SAFETY STATUS PLAYER SS STARTER MAKARI PAIGE SS BACKUP/ROVER RJ MOTEN FS STARTER ROD MOORE FS BACKUP KEON SABB DEPTH QUINTIN JOHNSON, KADEN KOLESAR, DAMANI DENT, D'JUAN WALLER, BRANDYN HILLMAN

WHAT'S THE STORY?

Michigan returns all of its production at safety, led by possibly the best all-around safety in the nation, Rod Moore. Moore was a surprise breakout as a backup/fill-in starter for Daxton Hill in 2021. The versatile defender excelled in multiple positions on the field in 2022. There aren't many better stories on the Michigan roster than Makari Paige. Unlike Moore, Paige did not have a great introduction as a freshman during his 2020 season. His role took a major step back in 2021, but he fought back and eventually won the starting job from RJ Moten. Moten is still positioned to have unique role on the team in 2023. Michigan uses three safeties often and Moten is better than most in the box as a safety/LB like hybrid. Kaden Kolesar and Damani Dent return after season ending injuries in 2022 to add valuable depth. Quintin Johnson performed very well as a backup last season and should be a valuable piece of rotations this season as well. Keon Sabb is in line to be the 4th safety and is simply too good to keep off the field. Michigan added freshman DJ Waller during the signing period and just recently received the commitment of former Notre Dame commit Brandyn Hillman. This group is one of the strengths of the 2023 roster and it appears positioned to be very good for years to come.

X FACTOR