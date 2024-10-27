Advertisement

Analyzing the opposition: Michigan State preview

Previewing Michigan football's matchup with the Spartans

 • Seth Berry
Michigan Football Stock Report: Offense vs Illinois

Stats, analytics, grades, and film. Whose stock is rising in each position group after Michigan's loss to Illinois?

 • Trevor McCue
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Toledo (exhibition)

How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan take on Toledo.

 • Josh Henschke
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs Michigan State

Maize & Blue Review staff give their predictions for Michigan vs. Michigan State

 • Josh Henschke
Opponent Lookahead: Where Michigan State ranks statistically

Looking at where Michigan's next opponent, Michigan State, ranks statistically.

 • Josh Henschke

Published Oct 27, 2024
Postgame Live: Michigan beats Michigan State 24-17
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and former Wolverine Jerry Diorio recaps Michigan's 24-17 win over Michigan State.

---

