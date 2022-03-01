 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Postgame Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan rolls Michigan State 87-70
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-01 21:57:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Postgame Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan rolls Michigan State 87-70

Josh Henschke • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

TMBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Postgame Live. In this episode, the two recap the Wolverines' big 87-70 victory over Michigan State on Tuesday.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}