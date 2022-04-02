Postgame Live with Dennis Fithian: Spring game recap
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Postgame Live!
Topics discussed in this episode include:
- Trevor McCue via cell 00:00-11:00
- Brandon Justice via cell 12:30-26:51
- Fithian takeaways 26:52-33:00
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!