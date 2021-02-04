1. LB Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

Rivals Ranking: 5.9 Mid Four-Star (No. 94)

TOS Ranking: 5.9 Mid Four-Star (No. 100)

EJ’s Ranking: 6.1 Five-Star (Top 20-35 Prospect)

EJ’s Evaluations: Game (Three), 7v7, Private Workout

Scouting Report: Colson is my highest rated commit in Michigan’s 2021 class. No senior film is available, but I had an opportunity to see Colson twice in-game this season as well as in 7v7 and a private workout this offseason. I also saw him in-game as a junior and took a deep dive into his clips from that year. Colson is everything you want in a linebacker. At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Colson is built like a tank, having thick upper and lower halves. He’s a punishing inside backer that fills gaps in a hurry and has the instincts to dissect plays almost instantaneously. Colson has a ton of speed, but his lateral quickness and flexibility make his special. A guy his size should not be able to move the way he does. He can also cover and blitz off the edge. Colson was recruited for Michigan’s old ‘Viper’ spot because of his explosiveness on the defensive side of the ball, but he can make an impact in any linebacker role. Colson still has plenty of upside as well. A converted wide receiver, Colson just started playing linebacker as a sophomore. For being from Haiti, where football is an afterthought, and recently learning a new position, Colson is much further along than you would think. High ceiling, high floor kid that will be tough to keep off the field as a true freshman.