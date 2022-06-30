Predicting Big Ten divisions if UCLA & USC join conference

The news of possible Big Ten expansion with the addition of UCLA and USC brings up new questions regarding the Big Ten's options for realignment and scheduling. There had been rumors the Big Ten was considering a 3-5-5 option similar to what the ACC recently announced. Other options include simply rearranging the divisions for competitive balance similar to the initial Leaders and Legends. Bringing the conference to 16 teams creates new opportunities and issues when it comes to the balance of the conferences. Some had suggested the B1G would move back to scheduling 8 conference games while additional cross conference games with the Pac 12 and Big 12 would be added to the schedule. Wonder what this news today means for the handshake alliance between the conferences? I have created three potential options based on sources, logic, and what makes the Big Ten the most money.

Simple Division Realignment

Big Ten Conference with Divisions WEST EAST UCLA Indiana Illinois Maryland Iowa Michigan Minnesota Michigan State Nebraska Ohio State Northwestern Penn State USC Purdue Wisconsin Rutgers

This division alignment is one a source said is being heavily considered and seems the most likely. It is the easiest possible solution as the two new teams, UCLA and USC, join the West, while Purdue moves to the East. It creates a perfect geographic balance, preserves the new rivalry being added as well as the rivalry between Purdue and Indiana. On paper, this alignment would also appear to bring competitive balance to the conference as well. In terms of scheduling, you would imagine the Big Ten would preserve the 9 game schedule. 7 games in division, 2 cross over games that rotate every 4 years. This makes the most in a lot of ways, except maybe for that new massive TV deal the Big Ten is getting. I am sure Fox is going to be angling for as many USC/UCLA vs Michigan/Ohio State/MSU/PSU games it can get.

4 Team Pods Based on Geography

Big Ten Conference with Geographic Pods WEST NORTH MIDWEST EAST UCLA Illinois Indiana Maryland Iowa Minnesota Michigan Penn State Nebraska Northwestern Michigan State Ohio State USC Wisconsin Purdue Rutgers

The rumored format the SEC will be utilizing with addition of Texas and Oklahoma is Pods. Pods would essentially create four divisions of four teams, allowing the conference to protect regionality and rivalries, while having more rotation among other teams. So while in the two division of eight teams format Michigan would only play USC once every four year, but play Rutgers each season, pods would allow for Michigan to play more both teams every two or three years. In this format I chose to use geography to divide the pods. This format creates balance in each pod as well as preserves major rivalries. The glaring issue with this format is Michigan and Ohio State being in different pods. There is no way that game will not be played every year. So with geographic pods there would still likely be protected cross overs between the pods that each program still plays each year.

4 Team Pods Based on Rivalry

Big Ten Conference with Rivalry Pods 1 2 3 4 UCLA Michigan Illinois Indiana Iowa Michigan State Minnesota Maryland Nebraska Ohio State Northwestern Purdue USC Penn State Wisconsin Rutgers