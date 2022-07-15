Predicting Michigan offensive & defensive stat leaders

Passing Yards & Touchdowns: JJ McCarthy

2021 Leader: Cade McNamara

I've been saying both quarterbacks will play this season all offseason, but I also believe J.J. McCarthy will be the starting quarterback at some point. When it could happen remains unclear, but I think McCarthy will eventually take the most snaps with Cade McNamara spelling after long runs or lengthy extended plays. Even in a two-QB system, I think McCarthy's willingness to take shots and ability to extend plays will see him throw for more yards and touchdowns.

Rushing Yards: Blake Corum

2021 Leader: Hassan Haskins

Michigan's rushing leader is a tough one to predict. Blake Corum was one of the top rushers in the nation before being dinged against Wisconsin. He also suffered a high ankle sprain against Indiana that kept him out of two games and less than 100% for the rest of the season. It is not hard to imagine a healthy Corum sniffing 1500 yards and 15+ TD in 2021. Now back to full health, Corum will form possibly the best RB duo in the nation with sophomore breakout candidate Donovan Edwards. I think Edwards is a superstar in the making and could be the best player in Michigan's offense this season. I am giving the slight edge in yards to Corum because I think he'll be RB1A, have more long runs, and Edwards will see more use in the passing game.

Receptions & Receiving Yards: Cornelius Johnson

2021 Leader: Cornelius Johnson

It’s crazy to think Michigan's leading receiver in 2021 is somehow underrated heading into 2022, but here we are with Cornelius Johnson. Johnson led Michigan in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2021, yet there doesn't seem to be much chatter about the senior wideout. It is no secret that Michigan's WR room is deep in 2022 with a wide range of playmakers of varying skill sets. Roman Wilson and Andrel Anthony have the potential to break a long one on every snap. Michigan's 2019 and 2020 leading receiver Ronnie Bell returns from an ACL injury. And freshman freak show Darrius Clemons is too good to keep off the field and will push Johnson for snaps. What separates Johnson is maximized potential and consistency. I have been enamored with Johnson since he committed to Michigan. His high school highlights showed a player with size, at 6-foot-two, 190 pounds, who used his hands in front of his chest to secure catches, and surprising body control for a younger player. Johnson is now 6-foot-3, 211 pounds with multiple years of experience and development in the college game. He looks the part of an elite Big Ten receiver. Johnson was the only Michigan player to get a reception in every game in 2021. Michigan will look for weekly matchup advantages, which means we will see different players having big games throughout the season, just like we saw in 2021. Michigan will lean on Johnson, as his size, speed, and hands make him a matchup nightmare every week. He may not have a game like Edwards against Maryland or Anthony against MSU, but he will do enough every week to lead the Wolverines at the end of the season.

Scrimmage Yards & Touchdowns: Donovan Edwards

2021 Leader: Hassan Haskins

I think Edwards will trail Corum in rushing, but I believe he will lead the team in total yards and touchdowns. Donovan Edwards was fifth on the team in receiving despite only having two receptions for 14 yards through Michigan's first seven games. If Edwards duplicated his receiving pace of the last four games in 2021 over the 2022 season, he would have 72 catches for 753 yards. That is still based on his limited role at the end of last season. Between carrying the ball and receiving targets, I think Edwards will be getting 20-plus touches a game this season. A 1500-yard season with double-digit touchdowns is my prediction.

Tackles: Junior Colson

2021 Leader: Josh Ross

This one isn't exactly a hot take. Under Harbaugh, a linebacker has led Michigan in tackling in each season except 2018, including Joshua Ross the past two seasons. Junior Colson was able to notch 60 tackles in his freshman season, and it doesn't take much of reach to see Colson getting close to or above 100 tackles as he steps into the Ross role in this defense. Nikhai Hill-Green had 50 tackles of his own last season and is likely to start opposite Colson as the second ILB in the defense. He is also expected to see an increase, but the defensive scheme could see him come off the field for a third safety, Michael Barrett, Jaylen Harrell, or one of the hybrid freshmen like Keon Sabb. Sleeper picks here are the two safeties, Rod Moore and RJ Moten. Daxton Hill was second for tackles with 69 last season, while Brad Hawkins was tied with Colson for 4th with 60. Moore is likely to be used more in coverage, but Moten possesses some of the hybrid abilities DC Jesse Minter will want to use to the team's advantage.

Sacks: Taylor Upshaw

2021 Leader: Aidan Hutchinson

Aside from the quarterback battle, the biggest question this offseason has been who will replace Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. The two led the team with 14 and 11 sacks, respectively. The next leading sack getter? Taylor Upshaw. Upshaw registered stats in 4 games where he made eight tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also had three hurries and a forced fumble. Upshaw entered fall camp in 2021, the expected starter at the RUSH position before being passed over by David Ojabo. Ojabo was a raw prospect with only one tackle to his credit before his breakout 2021 season. Upshaw appears to have this opportunity on lockdown with another year of development and watching Ojabo thrive in this defensive scheme. It is hard to believe, but Upshaw is entering his 5th season in Ann Arbor. At 6'4" 262lbs, he has fully maximized his frame and looks ready to have a breakout season for the Wolverines. Mike Morris will have a lot to say about the sack leader battle, but I favor Upshaw, a natural pass rusher who should pile on numbers now that he has a chance to start.

Interceptions: Rod Moore

2021 Leader: Tie - Daxton Hill/DJ Turner