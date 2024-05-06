Predicting what Michigan Basketball's starting five could look like
With most of Dusty May's work in the transfer portal complete, we can now start to think about what a potential starting five would look like during May's first season in Ann Arbor.
With a new look and retooled roster, May added six players with various amounts of experience through the transfer portal and has currently added two players through recruiting, the Wolverines currently have an extra roster spot open to do whatever he sees fit with it.
While another addition could alter the starting lineup, it appears that the top-end of the roster is set.
Below is our best guess at U-M's starting five heading into next season as of this writing.
PG Tre Donaldson
Last season stats:
PPG: 6.7
Reb: 2.4
Ast: 3.2
SG Roddy Gayle
Last season stats:
PPG: 13.8
Reb: 4.5
Ast: 3.1
SF Rubin Jones
Last season stats:
PPG: 11.9
Reb: 3.3
Ast: 3.6
PF Danny Wolf
Last season stats:
PPG: 14.4
Reb: 9.7
Ast: 2.4
C Vlad Goldin
Last season stats:
PPG: 15.2
Reb: 6.8
Ast: 0.7
---
