TheWolverine

Here's what we're seeing from the press box for the Michigan Wolverines' football game at Rutgers this evening in Piscataway.

• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton appears to be taking pregame reps with first-team squad.

• Rutgers senior safety Brendon White missed last week's Illinois game with injury, but will start tonight for the Scarlet Knights.

. @UMichFootball Updates: Hayes, Mayfield and Paye not available tonight. Also, Zach Carpenter will start at center for the injured Andrew Vestardis. #GoBlue #JustWin For more pregame information tune into @971theticketxyt or https://t.co/P7EEuf1o08 .

