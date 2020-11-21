 Here's what we're seeing from the press box for the Michigan Wolverines' football game at Rutgers.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-21 17:53:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Pregame Observations From The Press Box: Michigan At Rutgers

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Here's what we're seeing from the press box for the Michigan Wolverines' football game at Rutgers this evening in Piscataway.

RELATED: Five Players To Watch: Michigan Wolverines At Rutgers Scarlet Knights

RELATED: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Rutgers

Rutgers stadium
The Michigan Wolverines' football team won 42-7 at Rutgers in 2018. (Chris Balas)

7:03 PM

• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton appears to be taking pregame reps with first-team squad.

6:54 PM

• Rutgers senior safety Brendon White missed last week's Illinois game with injury, but will start tonight for the Scarlet Knights.

6:40 PM

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}