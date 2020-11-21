TheWolverine

Pregame Observations From The Press Box: Michigan At Rutgers
Here's what we're seeing from the press box for the Michigan Wolverines' football game at Rutgers this evening in Piscataway.
7:03 PM
• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton appears to be taking pregame reps with first-team squad.
6:54 PM
• Rutgers senior safety Brendon White missed last week's Illinois game with injury, but will start tonight for the Scarlet Knights.
6:40 PM
.@UMichFootball Updates: Hayes, Mayfield and Paye not available tonight. Also, Zach Carpenter will start at center for the injured Andrew Vestardis. #GoBlue #JustWin For more pregame information tune into @971theticketxyt or https://t.co/P7EEuf1o08.— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) November 21, 2020
---
