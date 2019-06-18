Preorder The Wolverine's 2019 Michigan Football Preview Magazine
Exclusive offer for members of TheWolverine.com!
You can now preorder The Wolverine's annual football preview magazine at our special members-only price of only $7.95, with shipping included — a savings of $9 (the publication regularly sells for $12.95 plus $4 shipping).
With over 170 full-color, glossy, action-packed pages of Michigan football information, this magazine is a must-have for the upcoming season!
This year's jam-packed edition will include:
• Player features on the stars of the 2019 team, including quarterback Shea Patterson, left tackle Jon Runyan Jr., safety Josh Metellus and more
• In-depth looks at the impact of new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and how the U-M offensive line made such drastic strides in year one under position coach Ed Warinner.
• A detailed season preview of the team many think will be a Big Ten title contender, with the spring's top performers, stronger position groups, team goals, biggest games and other superlatives
• Position-by-position analysis of the Wolverines
• Informational opponent previews
• A review of the 2014 recruiting class that included only 16 signees but featured program cornerstones such as Jabrill Peppers, Chase Winovich and Mason Cole.
• A look back at the U-M career of the NFL's greatest quarterback, Tom Brady
• Full updates on former Wolverines in the pros
• And much more!
This offer expires June 19, 2019, so don't delay!
The magazines will be shipped in early July.
Premium Rivals subscribers can get this special issue for only $7.95
If you are not a Rivals subscriber, you can still save by preordering for $12.95 and receive FREE SHIPPING.