 Get The Best 2021 Michigan Football Preview Magazine!
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 09:31:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Preorder the 2021 Michigan Football Preview

TheWolverine.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Exclusive Michigan football preview magazine offer for members of TheWolverine.com! 

Michigan Wolverines football preview magazine
160 full-color glossy pages on Michigan Football!

Save $10 on preorders until 6/10/21

You can now preorder The Wolverine Football Preview magazine at our special member’s price of $8.95, shipping included.

SAVE $10.00!!! The publication regularly sells for $14.95 plus $4.00 shipping.

This full-color, glossy magazine covering Wolverines football is a must-have for the upcoming season! The 2021 Michigan Football Preview includes:

• Player Features
• Historical Articles
• Detailed Position-by-Position Analysis
• Opponent Previews
• Plus an information-filled notes section, a look at former U-M players in the NFL, a recruiting overview and much more!

This offer expires June 10, 2021.

The magazines will be shipped in early July.

Premium Rivals subscribers can get this special issue for only $8.95

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

If you are not a Rivals subscriber, you can still save on preorders. Click here to order this special issue with FREE SHIPPING

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9wcmVvcmRlci10aGUtMjAyMS1taWNoaWdhbi1mb290YmFsbC1w cmV2aWV3IgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcHJl b3JkZXItdGhlLTIwMjEtbWljaGlnYW4tZm9vdGJhbGwtcHJldmlldyZjNT0y MDIyNzMzMTE0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Njcmlw dD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==