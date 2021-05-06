You can now preorder The Wolverine Football Preview magazine at our special member’s price of $8.95, shipping included.



SAVE $10.00!!! The publication regularly sells for $14.95 plus $4.00 shipping.

This full-color, glossy magazine covering Wolverines football is a must-have for the upcoming season! The 2021 Michigan Football Preview includes:

• Player Features

• Historical Articles

• Detailed Position-by-Position Analysis

• Opponent Previews

• Plus an information-filled notes section, a look at former U-M players in the NFL, a recruiting overview and much more!