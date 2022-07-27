Preseason Watch Lists for Jake Moody and Brad Robbins

The offseason chatter around Michigan football has been focused on the returning talent on offense and who will step up on defense. What has been lost in the talk this summer has been the fact Michigan has the best kicking duo in all of college football. Special teams have been a massive part of Michigan's success in recent years, especially in their 2021 campaign. Today, both Jake Moody and Brad Robbins have been recognized on award watch lists for their respective positions.

Jake Moody was recognized by the Lou Groza Award Watch List for 2022. As a consensus All-American, Moody was the first Michigan kicker to win the Lou Groza Award in 2021. Moody holds the record for PATs and points by a Michigan kicker and is another strong season away from being the best kicker in Michigan's history.

Brad Robbins will enter his 6th season in Ann Arbor, another spoil of riches for the Wolverines. Robbins was the #1 punter in the 2017 class and made an immediate impact as a freshman. He suffered an injury and missed his entire sophomore season. Robbins slowly worked his way back and reached new heights in 2021 as one of the better and more consistent punters in the country. In 2021, Robbins was an All-B1G Honorable Mention and a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's best punter. He has been named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List for 2022. Robbins had one of the top three seasons for a punter in Michigan history last season as well as the holder for Jake Moody.