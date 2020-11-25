Michigan Wolverines basketball is set to begin year two under head coach Juwan Howard by hosting the Bowling Green Falcons in an almost-empty Crisler Center. The Maize and Blue finished the abridged 2019-20 season with a 19-12 record, while Bowling Green went 26-12. The Falcons, led by sixth-year head coach Michael Huger, were picked to finish first in the MAC this season, while the Wolverines were picked to conclude sixth in the Big Ten, according to an unofficial media poll. Find our preview for the game below, including a breakdown of both team's key players and a Q&A with Nicholas Piotrowicz of the Toledo Blade to get more insight on the Falcons.

The Basics: Michigan Basketball vs. Bowling Green

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET Venue: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Channel: ESPN2 Line: Michigan -14 Kenpom Prediction: Michigan 83, Bowling Green 65

Michigan Wolverines basketball will play in front of a very limited audience this season at Crisler Center. (Michigan Basketball Twitter Account)

Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup

#12 - Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (5-11, 185) — Columbia grad transfer who averaging an Ivy League and team-best 22.8 points per tilt last year ... Also averaged a team-high 4.5 assists per contest. #55 - Senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Posted 10.6 points per game and scored in double figures 13 times a year ago ... Shot the three at 36.4 percent ... Will play more on the ball this season after point guard Zavier Simpson's graduation. #21 - Sophomore guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 220) — Added 15 pounds during the offseason and is reportedly up to 6-foot-10 ... Averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game ... After a healthy offseason, is expected to significantly raise his shooting percentage of 31.1 percent from last season. #2 - Senior forward Isaiah Livers (6-7, 230) — Declared for the NBA Draft but returned for his senior season after missing 10 games due to injury a year ago ... Is a career 40.4 percent three-point shooter ... Tied for the team-high at 12.9 points per game and added 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per tilt last year. #51 - Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Likely to make his first career start against Bowling Green ... Averaged just 10.7 minutes per game last season but was uber-productive while on the floor (18.3 and 9.7 rebounds per 40 minutes of action). Key Bench Players #15 - Senior guard Chaundee Brown (6-5, 215) — Transferred from Wake Forest and was granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA ... High level defender and rebounder who averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in the ACC last season. #1 - Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 255) — Was a four-star recruit and Rivals.com's No. 40 player nationally ... Is a contender to start at center, but is expected to replace Davis off the bench to begin the season (though head coach Juwan Howard has not announced a starting lineup). #23 - Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Will be featured as both a power forward and small-ball five ... Averaged 6.0 points per game and grabbed 3.9 rebounds.

Bowling Green Falcons Projected Lineup

#1 - Fifth-year senior guard Justin Turner (6-4, 205) — Was first-team All-MAC two straight years as a redshirt sophomore and redshirt junior ... Averaged 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season. #3 Junior guard Caleb Fields (6-2, 185) — Averaged 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season. #11 - Senior guard/forward Trey Diggs (6-6, 210) — Posted 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest last year, and shot 37.1 percent from three. #25 - Senior guard/forward Daeqwuon Plowden (6-6, 215) — Second-team All-MAC honoree last season who averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and shot 48.8 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from long range. #21 - Redshirt junior forward Matiss Kulackovskis (6-9, 215) — Averaged 4.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game last season in 11.1 minutes off the bench. Key Bench Players #4 - Sophomore guard Davin Zeigler (6-3, 175) — Contributed 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest a year ago. #13 - Sophomore guard/forward Chandler Turner (6-7, 195) — Averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game last season while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.

Kenpom Preseason Adjusted Efficiency Ratings Category Michigan Bowling Green Overall 15th 164th Offense 11th 140th Defense 30th 209th Tempo 141st 71st

Q&A With Nicholas Piotrowicz Of The Toledo Blade