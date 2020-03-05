Previewing A Busy Recruiting Weekend For Michigan
Michigan is gearing up for another busy recruiting weekend.
The Wolverines are set to host a handful of talented prospects, headlined by Rivals250 tight end Brock Bowers.
The Napa (Calif.) High product is one of the top 2021 tight ends on Michigan’s board, and position coach Sherrone Moore has been making a hard push for his services.
This will be Bowers’ first time on campus, and he’s looking forward to getting an in-depth look at the program.
“I’m excited to go there,” Bowers recently told The Wolverine. “Some people really love it there. For other people, it’s just another school. I want to see it for myself. I just want to feel the vibe around the coaches and players there. That’s important."
Bowers is fresh off trips to Notre Dame and Penn State. He doesn’t have a set list of favorites, but he is also high on programs like Cal, Georgia, Oregon and Washington.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news