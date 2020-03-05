The Napa (Calif.) High product is one of the top 2021 tight ends on Michigan’s board, and position coach Sherrone Moore has been making a hard push for his services.

This will be Bowers’ first time on campus, and he’s looking forward to getting an in-depth look at the program.

“I’m excited to go there,” Bowers recently told The Wolverine. “Some people really love it there. For other people, it’s just another school. I want to see it for myself. I just want to feel the vibe around the coaches and players there. That’s important."

Bowers is fresh off trips to Notre Dame and Penn State. He doesn’t have a set list of favorites, but he is also high on programs like Cal, Georgia, Oregon and Washington.