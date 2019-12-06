Previewing An Important Official Visit Weekend For Michigan
Michigan is set to host another big visit weekend.
While ‘The Game’ had several underclassmen on campus, the Wolverines will now turn their attention to the current cycle as a handful of 2020 recruits are set to make their way to Ann Arbor.
Perhaps the most import of the group is Rivals100 quarterback CJ Stroud, who has already arrived on campus.
Michigan has a glaring need at quarterback following the medical retirement of former four-star signal-caller JD Johnson. Michigan offered Stroud shortly after Johnson announced his retirement and has been going all in for him.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh attended Stroud’s game during the Wolverines’ bye week and was back in California this week to see the four-star prospect. Harbaugh is obviously logging plenty of face time with Stroud and is personally running this recruitment.
