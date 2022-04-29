Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn commits to Michigan

Michigan basketball bolstered its roster for next season with the addition of former Princeton point guard Jaelin Llewellyn.

Originally reported by Matt Norlander, TMBR can confirm the news.

Following a visit to Ann Arbor earlier this week, Llewellyn decided on the Wolverines without making them wait long on his decision.

In his senior season for the Tigers, he averaged 32.5 minutes and 15.7 points per game. But what stands out most is his 3-point percentage, which increased from just over 30-percent to 38.6 in his final year at Princeton.