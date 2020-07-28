Priority 2021 Safety Target Daymon David Goes In-Depth On Michigan
With the ongoing global pandemic, public high schools around the Baltimore metro have shut down high school football for the fall.
Instead of waiting to potentially play in the spring, 2021 Reisterstown (Md.) Franklin safety Daymon David is taking what is becoming a common route by foregoing his final year of high school and enrolling early at the school of his choice.
With high school football behind him, David has been hard at work at weekly training sessions with elite defensive back trainer Antonio Johnson aka Coach Swoosh.
“Coach Swoosh has been a big mentor this offseason,” David said. “He’s been getting my footwork better. I’m just keeping my head down and working. I’m trying to be the best that I can be for college.”
Recruiting is also at the forefront of David’s mind. A late bloomer this cycle, David has several Power Five programs recruiting him on a daily basis. But he’s in no rush to make a decision.
“I’m really chilling on the recruiting process,” David said. “I’m not letting it get to my head. I’m staying humble. My top schools right now would be Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Indiana and Boston College. All five hit me every day.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news