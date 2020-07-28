With the ongoing global pandemic, public high schools around the Baltimore metro have shut down high school football for the fall.

Instead of waiting to potentially play in the spring, 2021 Reisterstown (Md.) Franklin safety Daymon David is taking what is becoming a common route by foregoing his final year of high school and enrolling early at the school of his choice.

With high school football behind him, David has been hard at work at weekly training sessions with elite defensive back trainer Antonio Johnson aka Coach Swoosh.