 Priority 2021 Safety Target Daymon David Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-28 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Priority 2021 Safety Target Daymon David Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

With the ongoing global pandemic, public high schools around the Baltimore metro have shut down high school football for the fall.

Instead of waiting to potentially play in the spring, 2021 Reisterstown (Md.) Franklin safety Daymon David is taking what is becoming a common route by foregoing his final year of high school and enrolling early at the school of his choice.

With high school football behind him, David has been hard at work at weekly training sessions with elite defensive back trainer Antonio Johnson aka Coach Swoosh.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Maryland safety Daymon David holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Maryland safety Daymon David holds a Michigan offer.

“Coach Swoosh has been a big mentor this offseason,” David said. “He’s been getting my footwork better. I’m just keeping my head down and working. I’m trying to be the best that I can be for college.”

Recruiting is also at the forefront of David’s mind. A late bloomer this cycle, David has several Power Five programs recruiting him on a daily basis. But he’s in no rush to make a decision.

“I’m really chilling on the recruiting process,” David said. “I’m not letting it get to my head. I’m staying humble. My top schools right now would be Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Indiana and Boston College. All five hit me every day.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}