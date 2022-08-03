Pro Blue Update: Daylen Baldwin signs with Cleveland Browns

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the deal between the Browns and Baldwin on Wednesday.

Former Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin has found a home in the NFL. With training camps underway, Baldwin had a successful workout with the Cleveland Browns this week and has signed a deal with the franchise.

Baldwin spent one year in Ann Arbor as a graduate transfer from Jackson State. He finished his one season with the Wolverines with 256 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Baldwin signed a UDFA deal with the New York Giants before hitting the free agent market.

Terms of Baldwin's deal with the Browns have not been revealed as of this writing.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram