Pro Blue Update: Detroit Lions sign Devin Funchess, move him to TE

After spending his entire professional career as a receiver, the Lions signed him as a tight end.

Former Michigan receiver Devin Funchess is getting another shot to stick in the NFL. After playing sparingly during the last three seasons, the Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that Funchess had been signed by the franchise.

Funchess was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, who he spent four years with.

As a free agent in 2019, Funchess signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts and, after playing one game, was placed on the IR after suffering a broken collarbone.

Funchess would sign a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers and was a 2020 COVID opt-out. Despite returning to the Packers after taking a paycut in 2021, he did not see game action and was released by the Packers. He would sign on to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad later that year.

From Farmington Hills, Funchess is returning to his home state of Michigan to play for the Lions.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram