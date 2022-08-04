Pro Blue Update: Former Michigan PG Mike Smith signs with Polish team
Former Michigan point guard Mike Smith has found a home to play professional basketball after signing a contract to play overseas.
According to Michigan basketball's Twitter account, Smith has signed with the Polish team Astoria who plays in the Polish Basketball League.
Smith, who was a graduate transfer addition for Juwan Howard, played one season with the Wolverines and helped the program win an outright Big Ten Championship as well as an Elite Eight birth.
Smith spent the rest of his collegiate playing career for Ivy League program Columbia.
