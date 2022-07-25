Pro Blue Update: Ignas Brazdeikis signs with Lithuanian professional team
Former Michigan wing Ignas Brazdeikis' professional career is continuing and he sets his sights on overseas basketball.
According to the official Michigan Basketball Twitter account, Brazdeikis has signed a contract with a Lithuanian professional team Zalgiris Kaunas.
Brazdeikis left U-M after his true freshman season and was drafted No. 47 overall by the New York Knicks in the 2019 NBA Draft.
After spending time with the Knicks G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, Brazdeikis was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021 and played one game for the team.
He would sign a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic and would later sign with the team for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season. The next season, Brazdeikis would sign a two-way deal with the Magic.
