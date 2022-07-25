Pro Blue Update: Ignas Brazdeikis signs with Lithuanian professional team

According to the official Michigan Basketball Twitter account, Brazdeikis has signed a contract with a Lithuanian professional team Zalgiris Kaunas.

Former Michigan wing Ignas Brazdeikis' professional career is continuing and he sets his sights on overseas basketball.

Brazdeikis left U-M after his true freshman season and was drafted No. 47 overall by the New York Knicks in the 2019 NBA Draft.

After spending time with the Knicks G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, Brazdeikis was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021 and played one game for the team.

He would sign a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic and would later sign with the team for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season. The next season, Brazdeikis would sign a two-way deal with the Magic.

