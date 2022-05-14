Pro Blue Update: Jordan Poole, Duncan Robinson advance to conference finals

The Eastern and Western Conference finals will have at least two former Michigan basketball players, with the potential for two more, participating for a chance to play in the NBA Finals.

Both the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors finished off their respective series on Friday night, with Duncan Robinson and Jordan Poole one step closer to the finals.

Other series that remain in the air is the Dallas Mavericks against the Phoenix Suns, former Wolverine point guard Trey Burke is participating in game seven of the series set to tip-off on Sunday night.

In the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are headed to a game seven as well, which could see Nik Stauskas advance as well.

For the Heat, its ticket to the conference finals was punched after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in six games. Robinson, who was a key part of the Heat team that went to the finals two seasons ago, has been mysteriously absent on the floor during this series. Only playing in four minutes during game six.

While no explanations have been given, it's an assumption that Robinson's defensive limitations have kept him off the floor.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently commented on Robinson's lack of minutes.