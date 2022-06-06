Pro Blue Update: Jordan Poole impresses with 'endless range' buzzer-beater

Former Michigan star Jordan Poole knows a thing or two about dramatic buzzer-beaters during his time as a basketball player. Fans in Ann Arbor will always remember his half-court buzzer-beater against Houston in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, Golden State Warriors fans have something to remember him by if the franchise goes the distance in the NBA Finals.

In the waning seconds of the third quarter with the Warriors up by a healthy margin, Poole took a casual pull-up jumper from near the midcourt logo and drained the three-pointer as time expired.

After the game, Poole walked through the shot and never misses a beat to give a memorable quote.

“I want the ball at all the end of the quarters and shot clocks,” Poole said. “My teammates look for me. I know I had him on his heels and I have endless range, I guess.