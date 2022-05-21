Pro Blue Update: Jordan Poole leads NBA Playoffs in bench scoring

Former Michigan star Jordan Poole has been a key piece to the Golden State Warriors' puzzle during the NBA Playoffs and a major reason why the franchise is two wins away from yet another NBA Finals appearance. In Friday night's game two of the Western Conference Finals, the Warriors saw key contributions from roleplayers such as Poole to help the Warriors to a 126-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks to extend its lead in the series 2-0.

Poole added 23 points and 5 assists on an efficient shooting night, going 7-10 from the floor. After the game, Poole credited head coach Steve Kerr for giving him the freedom to find his confidence on the floor, which has allowed him to be lethal throughout the playoffs. “Coach [Steve Kerr] gives us the opportunity to play freely,” Poole said. “And the unit that we have, the guys that we have, are all team-first players. So when you go out there and be as aggressive for yourself, but knowing that if somebody is open, we are all willing to make the right play.” According to StateMuse, Poole leads all scorers in points per game off the bench, another reason why he has made himself so valuable to the Warriors during this run.