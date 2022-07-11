Pro Blue Update: Orlando Magic sign Caleb Houstan

Former Michigan wing Caleb Houstan has signed his rookie deal with the Orlando Magic, the franchise announced on Monday.

Houstan, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, did not have the terms of his deal disclosed per the Magic's team policy.

From the Magic's official press release:

The Orlando Magic have signed forward Caleb Houstan, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Houstan was selected by Orlando in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Houstan (6’8”, 205, 1/9/03) played and started in all 34 games last season as a freshman at the University of Michigan, averaging 10.1 ppg., 4.0 rpg. and 1.4 apg. in 32.1 minpg., while shooting .355 (60-169) from three-point range. He led the Wolverines in three-point field goals made. Houstan scored in double figures 17 times and had 20+ points twice. He had ten games with 3+ three-pointers made and four games with 4+ three-pointers. Houstan was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the period ending Jan. 24 and helped Michigan reach the Sweet Sixteen during the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive time.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Houstan played three seasons at Montverde Academy in Montverde, FL. During his sophomore (2019-20) and junior (2020-21) seasons, he helped Montverde to a No. 1 prep ranking in the nation and back-to-back Geico Prep National titles. As a junior (2020-21), Houstan was named Florida’s Gatorade Player of the Year, while also being named a 2021 McDonald’s All-American, a Naismith Second Team All-American and to the Sports Illustrated All-American Third Team. He reclassified from the Class of 2022 to 2021, foregoing his senior season to head to Michigan. Houstan was also a member of the Canadian National Team during the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, helping Canada to the bronze medal (only its second medal in World Cup history), the 2019 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup (as a 15-year-old).