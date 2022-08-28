The former Michigan product has once again topped the list of the league's best players, as he was voted No. 1 in the NFL's Top 100 list for the 2022 season.

It's the fourth time since 2011 that Brady has topped the list, which is voted on by the players.

The 45-year-old quarterback is entering his 22nd year in the league and his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020, his first year with the franchise.