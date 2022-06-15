Pro Blue Update: Three Wolverines playing for Stanley Cup with Colorado

The Stanley Cup Finals are set to begin on Wednesday with the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning set to face off for the iconic cup. The Lightning are looking to complete the three-peat, with the Avalanche looking to play the role of the spoiler.

The Michigan hockey program will have three representatives playing for the cup with the Avalanche in defenseman Jack Johnson, center J.T. Compher and left-wing Andrew Cogliano.

Before joining the Wolverines, the Buffalo Sabres had selected Compher in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Instead, he committed to the Wolverines and spent three seasons in Ann Arbor.

After forgoing his final season of eligibility, Compher signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Avalanche.

As for Johnson, the Avalanche is his fifth NHL franchise he has played for in his career. He left the Wolverines program in 2007 to sign his entry-level deal with the Los Angeles Kings. He spent time with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers.

A two-year player for the Wolverines, Cogliano was drafted 25th overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2005 NHL Draft. On top of his time with the Oilers, he has also spent time with the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars and and the San Jose Sharks before joining the Avalanche.

Game one is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.

