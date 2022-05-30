Pro Blue Update: Two Wolverines to square off for NBA title

The stage is set for the 2022 NBA Finals and one former Michigan player will walk away as an NBA champion for the first time in his career.

With the Golden State Warriors already punched its ticket to the finals with a 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks, former Wolverine guard Jordan Poole has played a major role for the Warriors off the bench throughout the playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics knocked off the Miami Heat during Sunday’s game seven to advance to the finals.

The Celtics will be represented by former Wolverine Nik Stauskas, who has played a reserve role for the Celtics during the playoffs.

During the series against the Heat, Stauskas played a total of 8 minutes in seven games.

