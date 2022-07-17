Pro Blue Update: Updating the latest NBA Summer League results

Nearly two weeks of NBA Summer League action has come and gone, and eight former Wolverines have been competing to prove their worth to their respective NBA teams. Here is how all eight have fared in this year's Summer League.

Chaundee Brown

Chaundee Brown started off the week with two double-digit point performances for the Atlanta Hawks, which split their first two games of the week. Brown scored 14 points in 21 minutes in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. The Hawks bounced back, however, and thanks to Brown's 18-point performance, they defeated the Miami heat on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Brown tallied eight points in 24 minutes to help the Hawks to an 87-86 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. In his first four games with the Hawks, he has averaged 13.7 points per game and 23.5 minutes per game. Brown has shown he can and will be a valuable piece for Atlanta's future.

Moussa Diabate

Despite putting up nine points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's bout with the rival Los Angeles Lakers, Moussa Diabate recorded four fouls in 26 minutes and the Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Lakers, 83-72.

After averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first two Summer League games, Diabate didn't see any game action in the Clippers' last two games of the week.

Caleb Houstan

After his blistering hot start from the floor in his first game with the Orlando Magic, Caleb Houstan has cooled off. The former one-and-done notched 20 points in his Summer League debut, but has totaled just 14 points in his three games since.

In Thursday's game against the New York Knicks, Houstan scored just two points. He shot 1-8 from the floor including 0-6 from 3-point range. The rookie also committed two turnovers and three fouls and finished the night with a -10 +/-.

Isaiah Livers

No new updates from last week. Livers tallied 28 total points in his first two Summer League games, but has since been shut down by a Pistons team which is obviously trying to keep its core players healthy.

DeVante' Jones

No new updates from last week. Jones has only seen small snippets of game action. He scored four points in last week's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers but has not seen the floor since.

Zavier Simpson

After playing minor roles in Orlando's first two games of the Summer League, Zavier Simpson stuffed the stat sheet a little more in Monday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite shooting just 3-14 from the floor, Simpson recorded 11 points, seven assists and five steals.

In Thursday's loss to the New York Knicks, Simpson nearly notched a double-double with 10 points and nine assists. He also added six rebounds in his 23 minutes of time on the floor.

DJ Wilson

Last week was fairly uneventful for the former Wolverine but this week was filled with many more ups and downs. In the Raptors' 80-74 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, DJ Wilson had the hot hand and shot 7-12 from the floor which was good for 22 points. He also hauled in nine rebounds in his 31 minutes of work.

However, Wilson lost the hot hand rather quickly. He tallied just four points on 2-8 shooting in an 88-78 win over the Miami Heat on Friday.

Eli Brooks