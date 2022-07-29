Pro Blue Update: Zavier Simpson signs deal with Orlando Magic

According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, the Magic have signed Zavier Simpson to a deal. The terms of the contract are unknown as of this writing.

The University of Michigan to Orlando Magic pipeline continues to remain strong as Zavier Simpson is the latest former Wolverine to find a home with the franchise.

Embed content not available

Going undrafted in 2020, Simpson played four games with the Oklahoma City Thunder and spent the majority of his time with the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

Simpson joins fellow Wolverines Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner and Caleb Houstan on the Magic roster currently. Former big man Jon Teske is currently with the Magic's G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!