Pro Football Focus Grades: Michigan at Penn State
There are a number of narrative threads of interest from yesterday’s Michigan win over Penn State. The defense adjusted after Penn State’s first two drives each lasted 14 plays and went over 50 yar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news