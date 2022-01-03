Pro Football Focus grades, snap counts: Michigan vs. Georgia

Sometimes a final score doesn't tell the story of a game, but this is not one of those times. Michigan's 34-11 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals was as lopsided in traditional statistics as the score indicates, and Pro Football Focus' grades are similarly lopsided.

Michigan was outgained by an average of 2.0 yards per rush and outgained by an average of 4.1 yards per pass; on a total yardage basis the Wolverines were outgained by 193 yards, and they were outgained by an average of 2.9 yards per play.

Offense

The last time one of these posts went live the talk of the offense was how well the offensive line blocked against Iowa. PFF loved them, grading four of Michigan's five starters in the mid-80s.

That was not to be against one of the best defensive lines in the nation. This time around four of Michign's five starters graded in the low-50s. The highest graded lineman was right guard Zak Zinter (53.1) while the lowest graded was left guard Trevor Keegan (41.2).

Borne of Georgia's domination along the line came a sputtering Michigan running game and an out-of-sync passing game. For example, Cade McNamara was under pressure on 50% of his dropbacks (season average: 32.7%). McNamara averaged 4.2 yards per attempts when he was kept clean; for the season he averaged 8.0 yards per attempt while clean. He got the ball out of his hand about as quickly as he usually does when kept clean (2.3 seconds on average, 2.25 seconds against Georgia) but being under pressure half the time seemed to narrow his vision, as his average depth of target was a shocking 2.3 yards past the line of scrimmage while clean (season average: 8.3 yards).

McNamara was replaced with J.J. McCarthy in the third quarter because, as head coach Jim Harbaugh said, McCarthy gave them a bit more excapability from the quarterback position in the face of the pressure that was getting through.

McCarthy was boom-or-bust whether he was under pressure or not. He was kept clean on 68.2% of snaps and completed 45.5% of his clean passes for 7.7 yards per attempt. He was under pressure on 31.8% of snaps and completed 33.3% of those passes for an identical 7.7 yards per attempt. Harbaugh was onto something with his line of thinking, as McCarthy graded out much higher than McNamara under pressure (63.7 versus 37.5, respectively).

As you can imagine, with low blocking grades comes trouble in the run game as well. I'll go a bit deeper but there's one group of stats that sums up the night. Donovan Edwards had 16 yards rushing on four carries; Donovan Edwards also recorded 20 yards after contact. Those are not two separate statistics, either. That means that Edwards was taking contact behind the line and running through it. Hassan Haskins had nine carries for 39 yards, of which 29 came after contact. All told, Georgia made Michigan one-dimensional by dominating in the trenches.

Offense snap counts

* OG Zak Zinter 65

* OG Trevor Keegan 65

* OT Ryan Hayes 65

* OT Andrew Stueber 65

* C Andrew Vastardis 65

* WR Cornelius Johnson 55

* TE Erick All 47

WR Roman Wilson 42

* QB Cade McNamara 35

WR Mike Sainristil 33

QB J.J. McCarthy 30

RB Donovan Edwards 25

RB Blake Corum 23

WR A.J. Henning 19

* RB Hassan Haskins 17

WR Andrel Anthony 16

* TE Luke Schoonmaker 16

WR Daylen Baldwin 12

TE Joel Honigford 10

TE Carter Selzer 9

* RT Trente Jones 1

* denotes starter

Defense

Georgia planned to get the ball out quickly and get it to running backs and tight ends matched up on linebackers, and their plan worked to perfection. Between the plan and the offensive tackles holding, Michigan's pass-rush was effectively neutralized. Aidan Hutchinson graded out well overall (70.8) and in run defense, tackling, and coverage, but his pressure grade of 62.5 and David Ojabo's pressure grade of 53.7 are indicative of both Georgia's ability to work their plan to perfection and to stay in standard, non-passing downs.

As alluded to above, the linebackers flat-out got picked on. Coverage grades were uniformly low, charting somewhere in PFF's orange or red danger zones. Junior Colson was targeted three times, allowed three receptions, gave up a touchdown, and received a coverage grade of 29.3. Jaylen Harrell was targeted four times, gave up four receptions, and received a coverage grade of 29.3.

The linebackers also had trouble tackling, with Josh Ross, Harrell, and Nikhai Hill-Green all attempting at least three tackles and recorded missed tackle percentages of 28.6% or higher.

Meanwhile, the cornerbacks, who had been excellent all season, were not spared from the carnage. DJ Turner's coverage grade was 46.8, while Vincent Gray's was 54.6. Gray allowed two receptions on two targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and Turner allowed four receptions on five targets for 42 yards.

Georgia's running backs recorded nine receptions on nine targets for 154 yards, with one touchdown and 121 yards after the catch. Star tight end Brock Bowers had five receptions on five targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. At this point you just have to tip your hat to Georgia's offensive coaching staff and players for executing their plan.

Defense snap counts

* LB Josh Ross 65

* S Brad Hawkins 63

* CB Vincent Gray 61

* DE Aidan Hutchinson 56

* CB DJ Turner 51

* NT Mazi Smith 48

* DT Christopher Hinton 45

* LB Junior Colson 42

* S Rod Moore 37

* S Daxton Hill 37

S R.J. Moten 29

LB Nikhai Hill-Green 28

LB Jaylen Harrell 28

* DE David Ojabo 26

DT Donovan Jeter 26

CB Gemon Green 24

LB Mike Morris 20

DE Kris Jenkins 18

LB Michael Barrett 14

DE Julius Welschof 12

LB Taylor Upshaw 12

NT Jess Speight 9

LB Kalel Mullings 3

NT Joey George 3

LB Braiden McGregor 2

*denotes starter