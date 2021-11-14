Pro Football Focus snap counts: Michigan vs. Penn State
Below are the snap counts from Pro Football Focus in Michigan's 21-17 win over Penn State* Denotes starterOffense OL Zak Zinter: 72OL Ryan Hayes: 72OL Andrew Stueber: 72OL Trevor Keegan: 72*OL ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news