Former Michigan big man Moussa Diabate showed off his athleticism during preseason action with the Los Angeles Clippers.

During the Clippers' game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Diabate had a dunk that has been circling across social media outlets.

It was probably one of the lone highlights for the Clippers in the game, as the team would go on to lose 126-115 to the Nuggets. Diabate finished the game with 8 points, 5 rebounds, one steal and one block in 14 minutes of game action.

You can watch the highlight reel dunk in the embed below.