Projecting Michigan Basketball's 2021-22 Rotation, Minutes Split
Michigan Wolverines basketball's summer offseason cycle has been in full swing for some time now, before the team takes the court for practices in a matter of weeks.
The reigning Big Ten champions are once again thought of to be a title contender, both in the league and nationally, and they're receiving even more attention now that NBA decisions have been made.
Below, we've projected Michigan's starting lineup and what the rotation will look like. It's important to note, however, that mandatory practices haven't begun yet and the picture could change between now and the beginning of the season in November.
The Starters
• Redshirt junior guard DeVante' Jones (30 minutes per game) — A Coastal Carolina transfer who is the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, Jones averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 and 2.9 assists per game while playing shooting guard last season. Now, he'll transition back to being a traditional point guard — the position he played in 2019-20 and averaged 5.7 assists per tilt — and lead the Michigan offense.
• Fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks (32 minutes per game) — The Spring Grove, Pa., native's decision to return for one more season was a huge one. Not only is he a stellar player who registered 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from long range last season, but he helps the backcourt depth and allows the younger players to learn behind him. He can play the lead guard spot when needed, and is a tremendous defender.
• Freshman guard/forward Caleb Houstan (28 minutes per game) — The former five-star recruit is known as an elite shooter, and he'll get the chance to put up plenty of shots during his first season in Ann Arbor now that Franz Wagner, Isaiah Livers and Chaundee Brown are off to the NBA. Houstan is the heavy favorite to start at the three position and, at 6-8, could get a bit of run at the four in small-ball lineups.
