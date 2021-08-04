Projecting Michigan Basketball's 2021-22 Rotation, Minutes Split

Michigan Wolverines basketball's summer offseason cycle has been in full swing for some time now, before the team takes the court for practices in a matter of weeks.

The reigning Big Ten champions are once again thought of to be a title contender, both in the league and nationally, and they're receiving even more attention now that NBA decisions have been made.

Below, we've projected Michigan's starting lineup and what the rotation will look like. It's important to note, however, that mandatory practices haven't begun yet and the picture could change between now and the beginning of the season in November.

