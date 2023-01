With reports that Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is currently on leave from the football program due to a police investigation, more information has been known about the situation.

Sources confirmed with M&BR that Weiss is not being investigated on a federal level and it involves the university police department.

University of Michigan’s Department of Public Safety has open records and can show reported events happening on campus.

The DPS records show on January 5, ‘fraudulent activity’ accusation was made at Schembechler Hall.