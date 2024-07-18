According to a report from PuckPreps.com, the top 2008-born skater in North America, JP Hurlbert has narrowed his college choices down to Michigan and Wisconsin.

PuckPreps: JP HURLBERT DOWN TO MICHIGAN, WISCONSIN

Hurlbert spoke with PuckPreps regarding the Wolverines;

“(Michigan) puts in so many first round NHL players,” Hurlbert said. “And the atmosphere at Yost (Ice Arena), I think that’s some of the best atmosphere in college hockey. So I want to hopefully, maybe be a part of it. But at the same time, Wisconsin’s a great school and I’m excited to go visit and look at it.”

Michigan has had Hurlbert on campus once and will get an official visit sometime in August. Hulbert lives in Michigan while competing with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, based in Plymouth.

Hurlbert is already projected as a top pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft. His commitment would be another monster win for Brandon Naurato's Michigan program.