Punt block, kickoff return TD power special teams in win vs. Maryland

In 2021 Michigan is averaging 36.9 points for and 16.3 points against per game for a healthy differential of +20.6. Despite that, Michigan had yet to score on special teams prior to Saturday's game against Maryland. That all changed in the third quarter, as Marylan kicker Joseph Petrino hit a high fly ball to his right that Michigan's Michael Barrett got under. Barrett, a quarterback in high school, threw across the field to AJ Henning, who outran everyone down the sideline for a score. Jim Harbaugh had high praise for all involved in the play.

"That was a great game plan by Jay Harbaugh and the execution was flawless. They do that cross-field kick once or twice a game and our plan was the first time they did it, we’d activate the throwback so it was really an audible on the result of where the ball was kicked to. That was up, it was up the entire game, and then they ran that cross-field kick. And Mike Barrett threw an absolute dime back to AJ Henning. You’ve gotta highlight Trente Jones. He caught my eye. He was rolling out in front of AJ and AJ put in the top gear as well. Great play by Mike Barrett, A.J., Trente and the whole unit!"

That play was no mistake, and it came as no surprise to the players involved in that phase of the game. Returner AJ Henning said that play was draw up specifically for the Maryland game and was repped about three times during the week. "Mike B. didn't throw it that good all week, I'm not gonna lie," Henning said with a laugh.

That play was emblematic of the zeitgeist: at Michigan, special teams matter. "Since the very beginning I've seen we prepare like no other on special teams. Even going back to spring ball we had a heavy emphasis on just the little techniques and little details and everything," Henning said. "Then week to week you see him drawing up different things, different ways that we can make big plays and impact the game so that's a big emphasis, and guys take special teams serious here because it's another phase of the game that really matters and you saw today it can make a huge impact on a game."

Prior to the kick return touchdown, the punt return unit had a big play of their own that sparked Michigan and played a part in launching the scoring avalanche. Michigan brought pressure off the edge and immediately got two rushers on one blocker, which allowed Matt Torey to slip through unimpeded. He got horizontal and blocked Anthony Pecorella's punt, and Michigan got the ball on downs. Four plays later JJ McCarthy connected with Mike Sainristil for a 21-3 lead, and the game never got closer than that again.

"It was a huge, monster game by the special teams. Matt Torey, his blocked punt early in the game really got us going, no question about that," Harbaugh said. "AJ Henning had a really fine punt return; I think it was a 25-30 yard return, but got it on their side of the 50, which was huge and set up a score. Yeah, it was really good by the special teams."