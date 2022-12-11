2023 offensive lineman Cole Morgan didn't waste any time committing to Michigan after receiving his preferred walk-on offer from Grant Newsome and Sherrone Moore.

After being offered on December 2, Morgan announced his commitment almost two weeks after receiving the offer.

For him, it was a no-brainer decision.

To be the best, you have to learn from the best and the Wolverines' offensive line room is certainly one of the best in the country under Moore.

"My whole life I’ve had a dream of playing in the NFL," Morgan told Maize & Blue Review. "My belief is that I need to put myself in the best position possible to reach that goal even it if requires me to get on myself. Coach Newsome and Coach Moore were also big contributors to this decision because of their transparency and desire to have me come play for them at Michigan.

"In my opinion, Michigan has the best offensive line in the country and with that being said, I want to be able to get better and compete with the best."