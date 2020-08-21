Watch the full video interview below.

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Detroit over the weekend and caught up with four-star 2022 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Michael Williams , who holds an early offer from Michigan.

--

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook