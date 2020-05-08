EJ: How have you been handling training and keeping in shape during the quarantine?

JJ: I’m just making the most out of it. I’m watching the most film I’ve ever watched in my entire life. That’s for sure. I’m also just trying to get out here and work with all my dudes. I haven’t seen them in a while, so it’s fun.

EJ: You actually got away from Chicago for a little bit and trained in Arizona. What was that experience like?

JJ: It was beautiful out there. I don’t know how people leave there. It’s an awesome place with an awesome climate. But I did miss the cold. I missed the Midwest in general.

EJ: You train here in Chicago with your usual quarterback coach, Greg Holcomb, and got some work with Mike Giovando our in Arizona. How beneficial is to be able to work with those two guys?

JJ: Oh yeah, it’s great. You can take bits and pieces from both of them and make it your own. They are very highly intelligent in what they do. They do it for a living. I try to take as much as possible from each one.