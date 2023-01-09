On Monday, Former Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman took to twitter to announce that he will be transferring to Oklahoma State.

Bowman spent roughly two years with the Wolverines, transferring in as a redshirt senior with three years of experience under his belt at Texas Tech.

Prior to his transfer to Michigan, Bowman started 16 games and appeared in three more for the Red Raiders, throwing for 5,060 pass yards and 33 touchdowns along with 17 interceptions. Bowman had a few huge games under center for Texas Tech, with four 400-yard games and nine 300-yard games.

Bowman did not see quite as much action throughout his career as a Wolverine, playing behind Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy and only seeing the field in five games as a reserve quarterback.

After Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders entered the transfer portal, Bowman should have a great opportunity to go into Stillwater and compete for the starting job.